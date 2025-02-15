3 rushed to hospital after crash shuts down I-75 SB in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Drivers on I-75 southbound near Forest Parkway were at a standstill for hours as police investigated a crash. The road has since reopened.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed police units and a fire truck blocking off the interstate near Forest Parkway.

Fire officials say the crash involved several vehicles and five ambulances were called to the scene.

The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released.

Another GDOT camera in the area showed drivers out of their cars and walking around the roadway.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about what led to this closure.

