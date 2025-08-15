I-75 shut down in Clayton County after overnight truck fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A truck fire early Friday morning has a portion of Interstate 75 shut down.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked near Tara Blvd. in Clayton County.

Channel 2’s Mike Shields suggests using Hwy. 19, Jonesboro Road or Interstate 675 as a possible alternate route.

🚨RED ALERT🚨 Truck fire in Clayton County has all lanes blocked on I-75/sb at Tara Blvd (Exit 235). Use Hwy 19/41, Hwy 54/Jonesboro Rd or I-675 as alternates. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/ErJeFdSJyr — Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) August 15, 2025

The shutdown was first reported just before 3:30 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn about possible injuries or what led up to the fire.

There is no anticipated time for the interstate to reopen.

