Hit-and-run driver kills 10-year-old child; couple who saw it chase down suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A couple is describing the frightening moments they pursued a driver police say hit and killed a 10-year-old boy then left the scene.

The husband and wife, who asked to not be identified, say they followed the driver through two counties, screaming at him to pull over.

“I was upset. I was highly upset,” the wife told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

She says she was so upset after she and her husband say they saw a driver hit 10-year-old Khaleb Jackson on Riverdale Road near Garden Walk Sunday night.

They not only followed the driver, she began recording and tried to get the driver to stop.

“Why would you hit the little boy and keep going? Why would you hit him and keep going?” you hear her say to the driver on video she recorded that night.

They say they followed the driver for 30 minutes through two counties, starting in Clayton County.

“We chased him down Fulton Industrial and then went to Bankhead and chased him down Bankhead,” the husband said.

They were on the phone with 911, explaining where they were.

“He was evading us. Evading us. So, he knew we were after him. He knew he hit something or someone, the husband said.

The cell phone video they recorded, you hear them jotting down the driver’s tag number.

“Write it down. Write it down. P73,” the husband says on the video.

The couple shared the driver’s tag number with police. Police arrested 52-year-old David Blanchard.

Channel 2 was in court when he heard he’s not getting a bond right now.

“You say I don’t have a bond,” Blanchard asked the judge.

“No sir,” Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge Betrice Scott responded.

Khaleb’s mother says she is so thankful the couple cared enough to pursue the driver.

The husband says he has kids and knows Khaleb’s family would want answers as to what happened.

“Anything to help the family out for the little boy. Cause he didn’t ask for this. He didn’t deserve this.,” he said.

Blanchard faces first-degree homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run charges.

The couple says they didn’t think twice about helping apprehend him. They say they would want someone to do the same for them if something happened to their children.

Khaleb was a fourth grader at Marshall Elementary. His mother said he was with his brother and cousins when he was hit.

