‘Grateful to be alive’: Plane tires explode as it lands at Atlanta Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Passengers on board an international flight were safe after several tires blew as a plane landed at Atlanta’s airport.

A passenger recorded video of tires ripped from the rims as it touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

People on the flight told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore about what they felt when the plane landed on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

They were scared but thankful they walked away without a scratch.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Emergency crews surrounded LATAM Flight 2482. The latin american airline’s plane blew a couple of tires when it landed Monday night on the runway.

“We were landing fine. And then it sounded like, or felt like, the wheels had popped,” Liza Karseno said.

She said she didn’t know what to expect.

“What, is this plane even gonna be able to stop because that you could hear, as I mean, we were going fast, and you couldn’t, like, if the plane wasn’t stopping,’ she said.

Passengers on board took pictures of the tires ripped from the rims of the landing gear.

They also said the impact damage the bathroom door.

One family was on edge when they check to see if their teenage son was on the flight.

“She didn’t say there was the plane he was on; she just said an accident happened, and now they are getting him off,’ the mother said.

Firefighters escorted everyone off the plane safely and no one was hurt.

“(I) was grateful to be alive, yeah, grateful to be here safely. I really don’t care about the bags or anything else, just happy that everyone’s safe,” Karseno said.

Investigators from the FAA will are working to find out what caused the tires to blow, including inspecting the landing gear and maintenance records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group