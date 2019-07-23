CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a Home Depot in Clayton County.
Riverdale police said officers responded to a theft call at the store off Lamar Hutcheson Parkway Tuesday.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]
Clayton County officials tell Channel 2's Tom Jones a man has been taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
We're working to learn what led up to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting in Riverdale. Agents are en route and we’re working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/BPccFhMXLJ— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 23, 2019
"Unclear as to details of shooting other than shots were fired," according to a police statement.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist. This is the 46th shooting investigation involving a police office so far this year.
