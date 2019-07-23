  • GBI called to shooting involving officer at metro Atlanta Home Depot

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a Home Depot in Clayton County.

    Riverdale police said officers responded to a theft call at the store off Lamar Hutcheson Parkway Tuesday.

    [INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]

    Clayton County officials tell Channel 2's Tom Jones a man has been taken to Atlanta Medical Center. 

    We're working to learn what led up to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    "Unclear as to details of shooting other than shots were fired," according to a police statement. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist. This is the 46th shooting investigation involving a police office so far this year. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories