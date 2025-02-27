Frontier Airlines expanding Atlanta operations, adding new destinations

ATLANTA — Frontier Airlines is expanding its Atlanta operations, adding new destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The expansion will increase staffing at their local crew base.

Frontier officials say they’re increasing their presence by 40 percent by adding more low-cost flights.

Currently, the airline offers flights to over 40 destinations including New York, Orlando, Denver, San Juan, and Cancun.

Officials with Frontier Airlines will announce even more destinations today at 1:30 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

