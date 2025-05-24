Forest Park officers rescue unresponsive 4-week-old

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The City of Forest Park is calling a pair of officers heroes after their quick efforts to save an infant earlier this month.

Police say officers were called to a CVS on Forest Parkway on May 14 to reports of an unresponsive 4-week-old.

Body camera video shows the officers arriving at the CVS and searching for the child and mother.

They found the mother running from the store and looking for help.

After giving the child a few chest compressions, the baby started to breathe.

“In moments where every second counts, their training, composure, and commitment made all the difference. We are deeply thankful and incredibly proud of their actions," the police department wrote.

