Family pleading for help one year after metro Atlanta school bus driver’s murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week will mark one year since the unsolved murder of a metro Atlanta school bus driver.

Camesha Johnson, 36, died July 6, 2023. Clayton County Police Department said someone shot and killed her as she sat in her car outside a BP gas station on State Route 85 and Thomas Rd. in Riverdale.

Her mother, Virginia Hunter, said her daughter had just dropped children off for summer school. She was really becoming passionate about her job working as a bus driver.

“She felt like she had found her passion, what she wanted to do,” said Hunter.

Hunter spoke to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco Sunday as her family gathered for a balloon release to put the spotlight back on her daughter’s case.

“A life was taken in vain,” said Hunter. “This is not something she, me, or anyone would have ever expected in our life.”

Johnson’s cousin, Shannon Roberson, said she and family believe the killer knew Johnson.

“Whoever did this, they know they took someone special,” said Roberson.

Flowers still sit outside the gas station to mark the spot where the murder happened.

“I need whoever did this to be caught because I hurt each and every day. I have to pull myself out of the bed just to make it through the day because I miss her so much,” said Hunter.

“We deserve that closure to know that whoever did this is not still walking around free, just living life, while we’re here to pick up the pieces,” said Roberson.

