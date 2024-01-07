Family of man brutally beaten, killed in Clayton County jail seeking help from community

CLAYTON COUN TY, Ga. — The family of the man who was brutally beaten and killed in Clayton County jail is asking the community to help as they prepare for his funeral.

Clayton County sheriff officials said on Thursday that Clayton County Jail inmate Abdul Woodard was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery in the death of Jonathan Pettigrew.

Woodward was initially booked into jail after being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on two counts of baggage removal.

According to the investigation, Woodward was sleeping in the jail’s day room, awaiting a cell location. He was then moved into a cell with two other inmates, forcing him to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.

Authorities said the cell door closed, and when it opened again, officials discovered that Woodward had murdered one of his roommates. Officials did not provide additional details surrounding Pettigrew’s murder.

According to the family’s GoFundMe for Pettigrew, he was expected to be released on what would have been his 27th birthday on Jan. 12.

“Johnathan loved God & his family amongst many friends & colleagues. Johnathan was a singer, and musician, and could turn any situation or anyone’s mood and/or day with his luminous smile,” according to the family. “Johnathan’s heart was big and pure and anyone that he came in contact with could do nothing, but love him because of his loving spirit.”

The family also told Channel 2 Action News that they suspect wrongful death and are planning to file a lawsuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jail has a capacity of 1,536 beds, enough to fit two inmates in a cell. Due to the jail having 1900 inmates, officials have begun to place inmates on the floor to hold three inmates in one cell.

“I’m 99% sure none of the elected officials in the county go home and sleep on a cold concrete floor, so don’t make the inmates in the jail do it,” Allen said. “Remember, one day, it could be a loved one of yours. Just Do the right thing.”

Sheriff Levon Allen asked the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to consider providing an additional $6.5 million to expand the jail’s capacity and properly classify inmates.

