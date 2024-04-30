Family, Clayton Co. police want to find missing woman with bipolar disorder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled woman.

Kaitlynn Young, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 9 p.m. at 5470 Riverdale Road in Atlanta.

A family member told police that Kaitlynn left home after a disagreement about prom.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hoodie, black pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder.

She stands five feet and two inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers searched the area near her home but could not find her.

If any contact is made with Kaitlynn, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT 8.

