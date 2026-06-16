Driver smashed stolen car into Clayton deputy’s car before being shot at

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man who sped off from a traffic stop and crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Monday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Clayton County deputies tried to pull over a stolen car on Jonesboro Road and Conley Road in Forest Park just after 11:15 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI says deputies tried blocking in the car when the driver reversed the stolen car into a marked patrol car.

Instead of listening to deputies’ commands to stop, the driver sped forward and a deputy shot at the car several times.

The driver got away, but investigators found the stolen car abandoned about seven miles away on Southampton Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI says that evidence in the car indicates that the driver was injured at some point, but it’s unclear if that was from the deputy’s shots.

The driver has not been identified and is still on the run.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group