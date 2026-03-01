Delta pauses flights to Israel after Iran strikes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced Saturday that its flights to Israel have been paused after Israel and the U.S. launches strikes against Iran.

Flights from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv are canceled through March 2, and flights from Tel Aviv to JFK are canceled through March 3.

Delta says it’s in response to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, authorities confirmed.

The airline said a travel waiver was issued to provide flexible options for all customers with impacted travel to and/or from Tel Aviv Feb. 28 through March 5.

Delta encouraged its customers to visit the Delta app or delta.com to check on their flights or rebook.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority,” Delta said. The airlines said it continues to monitor the security situation.

