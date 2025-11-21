Delta adds new Europe routes in time for summer vacations

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is set to launch its largest transatlantic schedule in summer 2026, introducing seven new routes to Europe from key U.S. gateways.

The expanded schedule will see Delta operating more than 650 weekly flights to nearly 30 destinations across Europe, marking a significant increase in connectivity and choice for travelers.

Among the new routes are Boston to Madrid; Seattle to Rome; Seattle to Barcelona, Spain; Boston to Nice, France; New York to Olbia, Sardinia; New York to Porto, Portugal; and New York to Malta.

These additions offer travelers a variety of options for exploring historical cities, sunny beaches and cultural landmarks.

Delta’s transatlantic network has been steadily growing, with seasonal favorites like Catania, Italy, returning in April 2026. This expansion caters to explorers, foodies, and beach-goers alike, providing diverse travel experiences.

In addition to more destinations, Delta is enhancing its premium services both onboard and on the ground. Travelers can expect expanded lounge access, more widebody aircraft and a new culinary collaboration with chef José Andrés, offering Spanish-inspired dishes in select cabins.

Delta’s winter schedule also offers a range of international destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London-Heathrow, Dublin, Athens and Zürich, providing options for travelers seeking winter adventures.

