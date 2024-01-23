College Park police sergeant dies due to medical complications

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park police sergeant died from medical complications earlier this month, according to the department.

Shakeya Walker, who worked for the department for eight years, died on Jan. 16.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support and kind words many of you have shared during this challenging time. In addition, we request your continued prayers for the entire law enforcement community as we collectively mourn our colleague’s loss,” the department wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Before her death, Walker worked as the training coordinator in the Office of Public Safety.

Walker won several departmental awards during her public service career for helping mentor her colleagues, according to her obituary.

“Sgt. Walker exemplified herself as an outstanding officer: protective, caring, dedicated, grounding, and resourceful. However, her impact on her family, friends, doctors, nurses, cancer team, neighbors, and fellow officers’ lives on,” the obituary said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

People 2 People is getting a better idea of the YMCA's priorities for the new year (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group