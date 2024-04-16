Missing Clayton County woman found safe

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Clayton County woman was found safe Tuesday and returned to her family.

Officers responded to Shannon Circle in Hampton, Georgia on Monday, April 15 just before midnight.

Dorothy Griffin, 64, left her home Monday morning for a medical appointment in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She spoke on the phone with the person who reported her missing at about 1 p.m. but never returned home after her appointment.

She was driving a black 2022 Kia Rio with Georgia tag # SEF8861.

FLOCK cameras last spotted her car in Montezuma, Georgia at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she has cancer and received treatment that likely caused her to be confused.

Tuesday afternoon, police posted on their Facebook page that Griffin had been safely located and returned to her family.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Antisemitic incidents increased in the last year, Anti-Defamation League says

©2023 Cox Media Group