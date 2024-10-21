Clayton County police searching for missing girl with bipolar disorder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call alert for 16-year-old Dylilah Matthews.

She has bipolar disorder.

She is five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes and may be traveling on foot.

If you see her please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

