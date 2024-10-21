Clayton County police searching for missing girl with bipolar disorder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call alert for 16-year-old Dylilah Matthews.
She has bipolar disorder.
She is five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and short black hair.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white shoes and may be traveling on foot.
If you see her please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta teen identified as victim in homecoming shooting on Albany State University’s campus
- Driver caught speeding at 154 MPH on I-575
- 7 dead, 3 in critical condition after dock gangway collapses on GA’s coast
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group