Clayton County police looking for public’s help in solving 2022 murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is again asking for the public’s help in solving a murder from 2022.

Police say the homicide occurred at 5420 Riverdale Road on Aug. 13, 2022 just before 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials responded to the Leeds Apartments, building K specifically regarding a call about multiple people being shot.

When they arrived, they found four people who had been shot and one person who died on scene. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre Allen.

Here is what police know; Allen’s death is linked to a dispute over a dirt bike, but CCPD officers are working to develop additional leads that will help them identify suspects in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Det. M. Swanda at 770-473-3915.

Also, Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Walgreens in historic downtown Atlanta building shutting its doors The building was constructed in 1935, making it one of Atlanta's only Depression-era buildings.

©2023 Cox Media Group