Clayton County homeowner calls 911 as suspect reaches bedroom door, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary-in-progress call led to the arrest of a suspect inside a Clayton County home, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 8, just before 1 a.m., Clayton County officers responded to a reported home burglary in the 2800 block of Woodfield Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned that the homeowner’s husband was on the phone with his wife, who was inside the home and reported that a man was at her bedroom door.

Because the husband did not have a key to the home, he permitted officers to force entry due to the urgent circumstance.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

An officer was authorized by a supervising sergeant to breach the front door. After several forceful kicks, officers were able to get into the home.

Police say the suspect ran toward an officer and resisted arrest, trying to kick the officer and repeatedly trying to close the door. An officer deployed his Taser, ultimately subduing the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested.

The CCPD said no injuries were reported to the victim, the officers, or the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group