Clayton County commissioners pass 180-day moratorium on new gas stations, vape, CBD shops

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting, members of the board reviewed potential amendments to how the county’s vape shops, CBD stores, liquor stores, coin-operated laundromats and personal service stores are zoned.

Along with the proposal for changes to the development code, the board of commissioners approved a 180-day moratorium on new vape shops and gas stations.

Commissioners said at the Feb. 17 meeting that county staff needed time to review density issues due to the “proliferation” of vape shops and gas stations, leading to a review of the county’s development ordinances.

The board reviewed permitting changes for where and how many of each type of store can be placed within the county’s unincorporated areas.

That means places to buy and sell alcoholic beverages, CBD products like gummies or vape fluid, nicotine vape and tobacco products, laundromats and other businesses could see change to where new ones can be placed, and how many can be near each other.

To make those changes happen, commissioners would need to approve changes to the county development code.

According to the county record on the proposed amendment, the attempt at revising development code is to allow county staff to “study the existing uses so that the Board of Commissioners” can determine how to move forward.

If the proposed code changes are approved, commissioners would be able to determine if businesses will need a conditional use permit in order to move forward with development and opening.

The amendment also said restructuring the county’s commercial development zones through the proposal is meant to be a “proactive strategy” that will help “further stabilize neighborhoods as it relates to general welfare of the residents of Clayton County.”

It was not clear if revising development codes would have a financial impact, according to county records.

The commission voted to implement the 180-day moratorium unanimously.

