Clayton County animal rescue issues new list of dogs at risk of being euthanized

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs were in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 25 dogs must find homes by Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The following are at risk of being euthanized:

Kona: Timid

Timid Little: People-friendly, very sweet, kennel cough

People-friendly, very sweet, kennel cough Brenna: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Zara: People-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

People-friendly, very sweet, high-energy Cheesesteak: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Milano: Timid

Timid Dolly: People-friendly

People-friendly Fred: People-friendly, very sweet, kennel cough

People-friendly, very sweet, kennel cough Sweetie: People-friendly, high energy

People-friendly, high energy Gracie: People shy, timid

People shy, timid Zionnie: People-friendly, kennel cough

People-friendly, kennel cough Burke: People-friendly

People-friendly Bella : Spayed, microchipped, kennel cough, high energy

: Spayed, microchipped, kennel cough, high energy Shondra: People friendly

People friendly Tamera: People-friendly, kennel cough

People-friendly, kennel cough Rudy: High energy

High energy Marble: Kennel cough, people-friendly

Kennel cough, people-friendly Hazel: People-friendly, nondog reactive, kennel cough, timid

People-friendly, nondog reactive, kennel cough, timid Spud: People-friendly

People-friendly Bebe: People-friendly, kennel cough

People-friendly, kennel cough Reyna: People friendly, high energy

People friendly, high energy Latte: People-friendly

People-friendly Kiwi: Pregnant, very sweet, people-friendly

Pregnant, very sweet, people-friendly Rooster: People-friendly, high energy

People-friendly, high energy Ringo: Timid

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Puppy dies after being burned by boiling water; Metro Atlanta rescue demands investigation (GRAPHIC)

©2023 Cox Media Group