City of Forest Park chooses new city manager in unanimous council vote

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The City of Forest Park announced Carl E. Geffken has been appointed as the next City Manager.

The city council voted unanimously on July 6 to make the appointment official, ending a competitive nationwide search for the position.

Geffken will officially assume his duties on July 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forest Park Mayor Gwen Ellison highlighted Geffken’s qualifications, saying in a statement that he brings “exactly the kind of proven, finance-driven leadership Forest Park needs at this moment.”

Ellison added that the council’s unanimous vote reflected their shared confidence in his ability to strengthen city finances, advance signature projects and deliver measurable results for residents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said Geffken brings more than three decades of senior public-sector leadership to the role.

Geffken most recently served for more than eight years as City Administrator of Fort Smith in Arkansas, a city of approximately 90,000 residents and the core of a 300,000-resident metropolitan area.

As chief executive officer of a municipal government, he oversaw 1,100 full-time employees and a $192 million total budget.

During his tenure in Fort Smith, Geffen is credited with growing the General Fund balance from $7 million in 2016 to $45 million in 2024. He also led the renegotiation of a major federal wastewater consent decree and worked with regional partners to attract manufacturing and logistics investment.

Geffken holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Investments, with a minor in Quantitative Economics, from the Zicklin School of Business at Bernard M. Baruch College, City University of New York, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Binghamton University, State University of New York, also magna cum laude.

City leaders noted Geffken’s turnaround record and economic-development experience align with Forest Park’s priorities. These priorities include fiscal strength, the redevelopment of Fort Gillem and the Gillem Logistics Center and downtown and Main Street revitalization.

Geffken expressed his honor at the appointment and thanking the mayor and city council for their support. “Forest Park has real momentum and tremendous assets already working in its favor and I look forward to working collaboratively to turn that opportunity into measurable results,” Geffken said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group