Behavioral Crisis Center to be built in Clayton County, will cost $19 million

A new $19 million Behavioral Health Crisis Center is set to be built in Clayton County, Georgia, as part of a partnership between the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.

The center will provide 24/7 access to crisis care with 24 crisis beds, designed to offer clinical evaluations, temporary observation, and stabilization admission depending on the level of need.

This initiative is part of the state’s ongoing commitment to strengthening crisis services in the metro area.

“When someone is in crisis, every minute matters,” said Commissioner Kevin Tanner. “Building our next Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Clayton County will bring help closer to those who need it.”

“For too long, Clayton County has lacked sufficient alternatives for citizens suffering with mental health,” State Rep. Yasmin Neal said, expressing her support.

The Clayton County BHCC will serve as a vital resource for local police and first responders, providing a safe and effective means to address the mental health needs of individuals in the community.

The center’s creation is a direct response to a 2023 bed capacity study by Alvarez & Marsal, which recommended the establishment of eight new crisis centers by 2032.

Since 2023, the Department has invested in three other BHCCs located in Fulton, Laurens, and Richmond counties.

The Clayton County facility will further expand the network of crisis centers aimed at providing timely and compassionate care for those in need.

The new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Clayton County is expected to significantly enhance mental health services in the region, providing crucial support for individuals in crisis and alleviating pressure on local hospitals and law enforcement.

