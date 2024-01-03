8 arrested after weed, mushrooms, guns and more found in Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Eight people are now facing charges in Clayton County after a major drug bust.

Last week, Clayton County officers found a large amount of drugs and guns inside a home on Yukon Court at 10:30 p.m.

The drugs found inside the home include:

977 grams of marijuana

151 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

One rolled marijuana joint

Two MDMA pills

Two Oxycodone pills

One bottle of promethazine with codeine

They also found a Glock 26 handgun, a Glock 19 handgun, a Taurus handgun, 9mm ammo and four digital scales.

A car was impounded.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they are unable to release the identities of those arrested, but confirmed their charges.

The eight people involved were charged with:

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a Schedule I narcotic

Possession of a Schedule II narcotic

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

