30 dogs face euthanasia unless they are adopted by Thursday, Clayton County animal rescue says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs are in need of a home after shelter officials say they will have to euthanize them due to overcrowding.
Clayton County Animal Control officials said 25 dogs have until Mar. 7 at 3 p.m. to find a home or else they will be euthanized.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:
- Noah: People and dog-friendly
- Ethel: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Brown: People and dog-friendly, high energy, microchipped
- Spade: People and dog friendly, timid
- Chino: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Flipper: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Foster: People-friendly and non-dog-reactive
- Gala: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, timid
- Chuggz: People and dog-friendly
- Kylie: People friendly, dog shy, high energy, kennel cough
- Madeline: People and dog-friendly
- Luthien: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Pink: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy
- Maya: People friendly, non dog reactive, very sweet
- Bela: People friendly, non dog reactive, high energy, microchipped
- Curly: People and dog-friendly
- Shae: People friendly, timid
- Simba: People and dog-friendly
- Jorie: People and dog-friendly, microchip, very sweet
- Maddie: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Cammy: People and dog-friendly
- Darnell: People and dog-friendly, high energy
- Yuna: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, spayed, microchipped
- Jeffrey: High energy, people and dog friendly
- Hoagie: People and dog-friendly
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group