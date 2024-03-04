30 dogs face euthanasia unless they are adopted by Thursday, Clayton County animal rescue says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs are in need of a home after shelter officials say they will have to euthanize them due to overcrowding.

Clayton County Animal Control officials said 25 dogs have until Mar. 7 at 3 p.m. to find a home or else they will be euthanized.

The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

Noah: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Ethel: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Brown: People and dog-friendly, high energy, microchipped

People and dog-friendly, high energy, microchipped Spade: People and dog friendly, timid

People and dog friendly, timid Chino: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Flipper: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Foster: People-friendly and non-dog-reactive

People-friendly and non-dog-reactive Gala: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, timid

People-friendly, non-dog reactive, timid Chuggz: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Kylie: People friendly, dog shy, high energy, kennel cough

People friendly, dog shy, high energy, kennel cough Madeline: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Luthien: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

People and dog-friendly, high-energy Pink : People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy

: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy Maya: People friendly, non dog reactive, very sweet

People friendly, non dog reactive, very sweet Bela: People friendly, non dog reactive, high energy, microchipped

People friendly, non dog reactive, high energy, microchipped Curly: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Shae: People friendly, timid

People friendly, timid Simba: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Jorie: People and dog-friendly, microchip, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, microchip, very sweet Maddie: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

People and dog-friendly, very sweet Cammy: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Darnell: People and dog-friendly, high energy

People and dog-friendly, high energy Yuna: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, spayed, microchipped

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, spayed, microchipped Jeffrey: High energy, people and dog friendly

High energy, people and dog friendly Hoagie: People and dog-friendly

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

