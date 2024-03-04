Clayton County

30 dogs face euthanasia unless they are adopted by Thursday, Clayton County animal rescue says

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Clayton County dogs in need of homes (Clayton County Animal Control)

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs are in need of a home after shelter officials say they will have to euthanize them due to overcrowding.

Clayton County Animal Control officials said 25 dogs have until Mar. 7 at 3 p.m. to find a home or else they will be euthanized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

  • Noah: People and dog-friendly
  • Ethel: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Brown: People and dog-friendly, high energy, microchipped
  • Spade: People and dog friendly, timid
  • Chino: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Flipper: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Foster: People-friendly and non-dog-reactive
  • Gala: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, timid
  • Chuggz: People and dog-friendly
  • Kylie: People friendly, dog shy, high energy, kennel cough
  • Madeline: People and dog-friendly
  • Luthien: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Pink: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, high-energy
  • Maya: People friendly, non dog reactive, very sweet
  • Bela: People friendly, non dog reactive, high energy, microchipped
  • Curly: People and dog-friendly
  • Shae: People friendly, timid
  • Simba: People and dog-friendly
  • Jorie: People and dog-friendly, microchip, very sweet
  • Maddie: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Cammy: People and dog-friendly
  • Darnell: People and dog-friendly, high energy
  • Yuna: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, spayed, microchipped
  • Jeffrey: High energy, people and dog friendly
  • Hoagie: People and dog-friendly

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Kroger celebrates the opening of Belen de La Cruz Empanadas and Pastries (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read