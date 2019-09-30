BUSTED: 220 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-285

A man is in jail after Clayton County officials found 220 pounds of marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop on I-285.
Mario Pereira Escobedo, 30, of Vallejo, California, was arrested Friday on drug trafficking charges, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Escobedo was pulled over while driving a rented 2019 Dodge Ram on I-285 near Forest Parkway. According to jail records, he allegedly made an improper lane change and violated the state's distracted driving law.
A K-9 was called and detected drugs inside the truck. When authorities searched the back of the truck, they found the marijuana in a wooden crate, the sheriff's office said in the statement.
Escobedo was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of trafficking marijuana, improper lane change and distracted driving. His bond has not been set.
This article was written by Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
