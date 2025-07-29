2 shot at Clayton County apartment complex

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people were hurt in a double shooting in Stockbridge.

The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to a drive-by shooting on the 3100 block of Mt. Zion Road.

The location is Bridgewater at Mount Zion Apartments.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident prompted a coordinated response to ensure the victims’ safe transport to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Clayton County Police Department by escorting ambulances to ensure a safe and timely arrival at the hospital.

