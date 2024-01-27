19 dogs in need of adoption to avoid being put down, Clayton County Animal Control says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Animal Control said there are more than a dozen dogs in need of adoption before a deadline puts them at risk of being put down.

If the dogs are not adopted by Feb. 1 at 3 p.m., the county said they’ll have to euthanize them.

According to the current list, 19 dogs are still in need of adoption. Most of them are American Staffordshire Terriers, while the others are mainly mixed breeds.

On the list are also two chihuahuas, a dachshund mix, a boxer and a labrador.

Describing the list, county officials said “our facilities are over capacity. All of these animals are at risk of euthanasia by Thursday,” listing the date and afternoon cut-off time.

