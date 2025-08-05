1 in custody, 1 wanted after deadly shooting in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have one person in custody and are searching for another suspect in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to Connell Drive around 5:42 p.m. Monday and found a man who died from a gunshot wound. Police have not identified him.

Clayton County Police gave limited details, but said one person remains on the run. Investigators have not identified the suspect or given a description.

We’re working to learn more from our sources on what led to the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

