Woman charged in downtown Athens shooting that left 3 teens injured

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clark County police department has arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that injured three teenagers.

On Tuesday, Tatianna Wilbon, 24, of Athens, was arrested and charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning near East Clayton Street and Lumpkin Street.

The ACCPD was called to a report of a fight at 3:52 in the 100 block of East Clayton Street. Officers dispersed the group, which then moved west on East Clayton Street.

Police said after officers dispersed the group involved, the individuals came back together near Lumpkin Street, where gunshots were heard shortly after.

Upon arrival, police found three teenagers with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The teenagers, whose ages and identities were not released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ACCPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and urges anyone with information to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at David.Harrison@accgov.com.

