Wind-driven fire leads house fire spreading to neighboring homes in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — As gusty winds swept through the metro Atlanta area on Monday, Athens-Clarke County firefighters responded to a burning two-story home.

When crews first arrived at the home on Rhodes Drive, officials said they found a working fire, with heavy fire showing from the rear of the house.

Strong winds blowing in from the northwest helped the rapid fire spread, “igniting multiple exposure fires on adjacent properties across the street.”

Photographs provided by the fire department show the heavy smoke that was present as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire department said crews successfully put out the fires on secondary homes and protected neighboring structures, but it took several hours to bring the situation under control.

Two residents were displaced by the fire on Rhodes Drive and were taken to a nearby hospital for minor burn injuries.

The cause of the initial fire is under investigation by the Athens-Clarke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the department said.

