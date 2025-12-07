UGA study looks at connections between family income, sleep quality and youth suicide risk

ATHENS, Ga. — Youth from low-income families face a higher risk of suicide, but improving sleep quality may help mitigate this risk, according to a recent study by the University of Georgia.

The research, conducted by UGA’s Georgia Center for Developmental Science, analyzed data from over 8,000 children and found that economic hardship at age 10 predicted a greater risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts at ages 11 and 12.

“Our findings show that sleep is not just a byproduct of stress. It’s a mechanism through which adversity can take root in the developing brain,” Assaf Oshri, corresponding author of the study and a professor at UGA, said in a statement.

The study focused on how children who slept fewer hours were more likely to experience problems regulating their emotions.

Stronger connectivity within the brain’s default mode network, which is involved in regulating emotions and self-reflection, provided some protection from the negative effects of poor sleep.

Low-income families often face challenges such as greater caregiving demands, nonstandard work hours, and financial stresses that disrupt consistent routines for children. These factors can directly impact sleep quality, making it harder for children to fall asleep and stay asleep.

The researchers suggest that focusing on improving sleep quality and duration could be a practical, cost-effective strategy to reduce suicide risk in vulnerable populations.

Including sleep screening in pediatric visits and school-based mental health programs could be beneficial, particularly for youth facing socioeconomic hardship, according to the study’s authors.

“Sometimes families can feel overwhelmed by news about children’s mental health,” Dr. Ellen House, co-author of the study and a clinical professor in the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, said. “It is important to recognize that working on good sleep patterns can be something under a family’s control that can be really helpful for protecting their child’s health and well-being.”

