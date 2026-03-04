UGA students alarmed by rapes on 2 straight days

ATHENS, Ga. — A suspect is under arrest in the kidnapping and rape of a UGA student off campus over the weekend.

Police are still looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted another student in an unrelated attack the day before

UGA students say they first learned about the back-to-back off-campus sexual assault of fellow students, through a safety alert sent out by university administrator and police.

“We just got like a university-wide safety notice, saying safety is our number one priority and they’re looking into the case,” said a student.

The first happened Friday in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Barber Street.

Police say a man assaulted a 22-year-old student and raped her. He then robbed her of her purse, credit card, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Less than 24 hours later, a 20-year-old student was followed home around 2 a.m. Saturday and raped behind a building.

Police say their downtown camera tracking system led to the arrest of 19-year-old Tydarius Wingfield of Athens. He’s charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and kidnapping.

More students say they’re arming themselves with pepper spray to fend off attackers.

Police say are still working to identify a suspect in the Friday attack on the student.

