UGA student allegedly attacked by 5 men while walking in Athens, cops say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia sophomore was allegedly attacked by five men in downtown Athens early Saturday, police confirmed.
Brendan Kenney, of Canton, was in Athens Regional Medical Center when he told Athens police he was walking home on Martin Luther King Parkway near Fifth Street around 2 or 3 a.m., the incident report obtained by AJC.com said.
He told police he was attacked by five men who came out of nowhere, and all he remembers is waking up after being beat up, the report said.
Kenney said he couldn’t remember anything specific about his alleged attackers. The only item he was missing was one of his shoes, the report said.
No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.
