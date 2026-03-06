UGA raises $52 million for graduate, professional students

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has raised $52.4 million over the past three years to support graduate and professional students. The fundraising milestone reached a peak in 2025, when the university brought in $27.9 million for scholarships and fellowships.

The fundraising total includes $8.7 million in graduate-level matching funds provided by the UGA Foundation. These funds are designed to aid in student recruitment, retention and success while strengthening academic programs across the university’s campus.

Fundraising for these programs has grown annually over the three-year period. The university raised more than $9.7 million in 2023 and $14.6 million in 2024 before the total increased to $27.9 million in 2025.The $52.4 million total includes $48.8 million in endowed funds and $3.6 million in spendable funds. These resources are distributed across 540 total endowed funds, which are used to support academic programs and research initiatives.

Jere W. Morehead, president of the University of Georgia, said the support for graduate and professional students has been a priority during his time in office. “I have been proud to support graduate and professional students throughout my tenure as president and I am extremely grateful for all that these talented students do to enrich the UGA community,” Morehead said. “Thanks to the continued generosity of our loyal alumni and friends and the ongoing support of the UGA Foundation, we are educating future scholars and leaders who hold the potential to improve lives and tackle society’s greatest challenges.”

