UGA battling Alabama in newly unveiled 2024 SEC schedule airing on Channel 2

ATLANTA — A regular season showdown between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide is on the horizon.

The SEC unveiled its 2024 match-ups and home and away designations on Wednesday evening.

In 2024, ABC will become the official network of the SEC, so you can watch your team go to battle on the field LIVE on Channel 2.

SEC teams will take the field eight times against their fellow SEC opponents. They will also play one team from one of the other major conferences.

This also marks the first time the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will be part of the SEC, expanding the conference to 16 teams.

UGA and Alabama’s last regular season meeting saw the Dawgs fall to the Tide 24-41 in the 2019 season.

