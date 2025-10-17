Stripe Sanford Stadium: See which color your section is wearing for Georgia-Ole Miss game

ATHENS, Ga. — Attention, Georgia football fans. There’s a new push to enhance Georgia’s home field advantage this Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

No. 9 Bulldogs will host the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. live on Channel 2.

The podcast Row Sixty first started the call to “Stripe Sanford Stadium.” The plan is to have the North stands wear black, the middle stands white and the South stands red.

Now, the football program is on board. Fans are encouraged to go to the website here and type in their section to see which color to wear here.

We heard the chatter and we can’t wait to see you Stripe Sanford!https://t.co/w8BT10ymrc#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/7HNKLZTai5 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 16, 2025

Count on WSB-TV to have you covered for Saturday college football:

11 a.m.: GameDay on 2 previews Georgia and Georgia Tech games

12 p.m. No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m. No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia

7:30 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Georgia

11 p.m. SEC GameDay on 2 followed by WSB Tonight

