Ring camera captures 2 suspects near Athens home before fire

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a house fire now under investigation.

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Officials say the fire happened in the early morning hours on Monday at a home on Deer Creek Drive in Athens.

According to the department, Ring camera footage from the home shows two individuals approaching the home shortly before flames were seen spreading across the front of the house.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is working alongside detectives with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to identify the individuals seen in the video and determine their involvement in the fire.

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Investigators say setting a fire at someone’s home puts lives at risk, and they are urging anyone who may recognize the people in the footage or who has information about the fire to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office or the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

People who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips through Georgia Arson Control by calling 1-800-282-5804. Authorities say there may be a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Investigators say even the smallest detail could help identify those responsible.

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