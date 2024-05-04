Officer fires shot as suspect starts police chase at apartments near UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — A police officer in Athens fired a shot just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus moments before a police chase.
Officers were patrolling the Bethel Homes on Hickman Drive, which is less than half of a mile from the iconic UGA Arch, on Friday.
Investigators say they tried talking to a man who then started running.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that he got into a car and fired the gun, so at least one officer returned fire. No one was injured.
GBI agents identified the suspect as Walter McGuire, 26.
McGuire was able to speed away from the apartment and begin a chase.
Police were able to stop the car and arrest McGuire.
He was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail where he is currently being held on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction, reckless driving and several more traffic charges.
Athens-Clarke County police say that the GBI will be investigating and the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave in the meantime.
