No. 4 Dawgs dominate Charlotte 49ers in regular season’s last home game

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 4 Bulldogs showed up and showed out for their last time between the hedges of Sanford Stadium during the regular season.
The Dawgs pulled out a win over the University of North Carolina - Charlotte 49ers 35-3 on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
UGA came out to a dominant early lead, but the 49ers weren’t going to let themselves get shut out.
Charlotte got on the board with a field goal before halftime.
But the Dawgs didn’t give them another chance to score, increasing their lead in the third quarter.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Up next, the Bulldogs are heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for some “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” in their rivalry game against the undefeated No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
©2025 Cox Media Group