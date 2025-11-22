Clarke County

No. 4 Dawgs dominate Charlotte 49ers in regular season’s last home game

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 4 Bulldogs showed up and showed out for their last time between the hedges of Sanford Stadium during the regular season.

The Dawgs pulled out a win over the University of North Carolina - Charlotte 49ers 35-3 on Saturday.

UGA came out to a dominant early lead, but the 49ers weren’t going to let themselves get shut out.

Charlotte got on the board with a field goal before halftime.

But the Dawgs didn’t give them another chance to score, increasing their lead in the third quarter.

Up next, the Bulldogs are heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for some “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” in their rivalry game against the undefeated No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

