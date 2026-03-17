Mother of Athens triple shooting victim says son was friends with suspect

ATLANTA — A triple shooting on Saturday in Athens has left two people dead and a third remains hospitalized.

Now the family of the third shooting victim, who is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital, spoke with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden about her son’s recovery.

Outside Grady, Landon Skinner’s mother, Shanna Roe, shared the heart-breaking decision the family had to make as her son recovers.

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Skinner was taken to surgery Tuesday afternoon to have his left eye removed in order to prevent a serious infection as he fights for his life.

“My son is a wonderful person and my son’s not going to give up,” Roe told Channel 2 Action News. “I have decided to go ahead and let them remove the eye to prevent infection. The doctors just informed me that after he comes out of this, they are getting a lot of he’s being really responsive.”

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On Saturday night, Roe said her son and accused killer Mark Desousa went out together and were best friends. She told Seiden that detectives have not released a motive, but learned that her son was jumped just before the shooting.

Roe said she wasn’t sure what led up to the gunfire and does not believe Desousa would intentionally hurt her son.

“My heart goes out to Mark as well because I just can’t fathom, I would never think that about Mark,” Roe said. “He was always respectful to me, and like I said, good to my son.”

Athens-Clarke County police announced Sunday that a suspect was arrested.

Desousa, 22 of Jefferson, is accused of shooting and killing Clayton Adams, who died on Saturday and Dylan Bentley, another victim, who died of his injuries on Sunday.

Through all of the fear and uncertainty, Roe said she’s leaning on her faith to make it through.

“It’s been really scary and just, the unknown,” Roe said. “So I’m just trusting God and I just keep believing. Landon’s a fighter.”

To support Landon Skinner’s recovery, go online here.

To support funeral expenses for Clayton Adams, go online here.

To support funeral expenses for Dylan Bentley, go online here.

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