Metro Atlanta park to get upgrade, expansion after federal funding secured

ATHENS, Ga. — Howard Park in Athens-Clarke County will expand and upgrade thanks to nearly $3.5 million in federal funds.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office announced the resources were going to Howard Park on Monday.

Using the federal funds, Athens-Clarke County is expected to expand the community center at Howard Park and upgrade the gym there.

“Georgia families deserve more high-quality public spaces to enjoy. That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to help expand the community center at Howard Park,” Ossoff said in a statement.

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The funding was approved as part of the Feb. 3 funding bill in U.S. Congress.

“This will allow us to offer more programming to the young people who live and learn in the neighborhood. Students from the elementary, middle and high schools just up the street will have access to so much more opportunity, and will experience an infusion of positive resources into their lives. Athens-Clarke County will see dividends from greater economic mobility to improved public safety as a result,” Kelly Girtz, mayor of the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, said in a statement thanking Ossoff for the additional support.

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