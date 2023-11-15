Man killed crossing street to go check on driver from wreck he was just in, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left a person dead and others injured.

According to officers, the crash happened Tuesday evening at Commerce Road and Pinebluff Road.

Police said the driver of a 2002 Chevy Malibu was waiting at a stop sign on Pinebluff Road and pulled out in front of an oncoming semi-truck heading north on Commerce Road.

The driver of the semi-truck, Quentin Williams of Athens, was not injured and left the truck, walking across the street to a Shell Gas station parking lot on Commerce Road.

Following the wreck, one of Williams’ coworkers joined him in the parking lot, and the two men walked over to check on the Malibu’s driver, Jasmine Littlejohn.

While the two men crossed the street, a Chevy Tahoe driven by John Trim came up the street and hit Williams and White.

Emergency medical services took Williams and White to a local hospital. While White was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wiliams died.

Littlejohn was taken to a local hospital as well, where she is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Officers said Littlejohn had a passenger in the vehicle, who was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the accidents is under investigation, and anyone with information related to it is asked to contact ACCPD Sgt. Schulte by email or at 762-400-7093.

Police said this is the 17th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 18 deaths this year.

