Former UGA star QB Matthew Stafford named NFL MVP

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Former University of Georgia star quarterback Matthew Stafford took home the title of NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback edged out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for the win from the Associated Press.

Stafford received 24 of the 50 first-place votes, while Maye got 23. The AP says this was the closest race since Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were co-winners in 2003.

To accept the award, Stafford brought his four daughters, all dressed in identical black-and-white dresses, to the stage.

Stafford thanked his team and saved his wife and daughters for last: “You’re unbelievable cheerleaders for me. I appreciate it. I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking (butt).”

It was Stafford’s way of announcing he will be back next season after contemplating retirement.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Votes were tabulated by the accounting firm Lutz and Carr.

Voters selected a top 5 for the eight AP NFL awards. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 yards passing and 46 TDs. He threw eight picks and finished second to Maye with a 109.2 passer rating. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams lost to Seattle in the NFC championship game.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

