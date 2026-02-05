Atlanta Hawks trade Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State Warriors

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The Associated Press report that the Hawks will send Kristaps Porzingis and the Warriors will send Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta. AP reports that the Hawks also acquired Jock Landale in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Porzingis’ time in Atlanta didn’t last long. The Hawks just traded for “the Unicorn” over the summer. He is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kuminga, who has missed several games for a knee injury, requested a trade from Golden State in January. He has started in 13 out of 20 games he has played this season and averages 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group