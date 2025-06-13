Driver charged with aggravated assault after drive-by shooting in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department took a driver into custody after an officer saw a vehicle driving away at a high speed early on Thursday morning.

At around the same time, police said a 911 call came in about a reported drive-by shooting in the area.

Police said when the officer performed a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Myles Brown, threw a gun out of the window of the car before coming to a complete stop.

Officers determined the vehicle was leaving the scene of the shooting incident from the 911 call after their investigation.

Brown was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Police also said that a residence on Monty Drive was shot, but no one was injured.

