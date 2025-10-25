Athens police looking for missing woman with dementia

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Lillie Mae Wade, 77, was last seen on Friday at 4 p.m. at 780 Barber Street in Athens.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 lbs., and has brown eyes and short gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a light blue t-shirt on top and dark blue jeans.

If you see her, please call Athens police at 706-613-3888.

