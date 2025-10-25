Athens police looking for missing woman with dementia

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are looking for a missing woman with dementia.
Lillie Mae Wade, 77, was last seen on Friday at 4 p.m. at 780 Barber Street in Athens.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 lbs., and has brown eyes and short gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a light blue t-shirt on top and dark blue jeans.
If you see her, please call Athens police at 706-613-3888.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover stolen while being transported
- Once-in-a-lifetime trip scuttled by plane’s lack of fuel, devastating group of 20
- Couple killed in crash, Georgia Power truck driver to face charges
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group