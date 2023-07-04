Athens dentist dies in single-vehicle crash

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens dentist recently died in a one-vehicle crash near Bogart.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Dr. William Callaway, 33, of Watkinsville was driving on Clotfelter Road at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

GSP says Callaway’s GMC Yukon left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to his obituary, Callaway was a UGA graduate with a BS in Biology and a member of the SAE fraternity.

He completed dental school at the Medical College of GA in Augusta and joined Athens Dental Associates in 2022.

