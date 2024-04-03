2 arrested nearly two years after 19-year-old shot, killed in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have arrested two people in connection to a 2022 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 16, 2022, at 2 a.m., Athens-Clarke police were called to Cone Drive in Nellie B. Homes regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived they found, Brynarius Smith, 19, of Athens, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He later died of his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, the ACCPD presented evidence to a grand jury to indict two people for the murder of Smith.

The grand jury returned indictments against Ja’Quavious Smith,22, and Shamon Elder, Jr., 22, both of Athens.

“Violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will continue working with our community to hold criminals responsible,” said ACCPD Chief of Police Jerry Saulters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities arrested Jacquavious Smith in Athens. Elder is currently behind bars at the Clarke County Jail on unrelated charges.

Both are charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman says suspicious man picking up trash chased after her at Sandy Springs apartments





©2023 Cox Media Group