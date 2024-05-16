Clark Howard says using restaurant apps can help you save big time on your meal

ATLANTA — The cost of eating at a restaurant is 33% higher than it was five years ago.
Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard said using apps will help you save.
Clark took us with him for breakfast and lunch and showed us how to get the most out of restaurant apps.
“What would have been $8.07, it dropped to $7.04 because I was using the app,” Clark said showing his savings.
Clark breaks down how he saves, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
MORE STORIES FROM CLARK HOWARD:
- Paying too much for utilities? Here are some ways Clark Howard says you can save
- Clark Howard: Food prices keep going up. This is how you can up your grocery shopping game
- Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says this app helps you save money when grocery shopping
- Do you truly know how much you’re spending on streaming? Here’s how to rein it in
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group