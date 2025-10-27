Chilly and wet Monday

ATLANTA — Don’t forget your umbrellas as you head out the door. Expect more rain throughout the metro Atlanta area on Monday.

There will be periods of rain, some heavy, this morning before rain tapers to showers late today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the chance of rain for the next few days will be high.

Showers will be isolated on Tuesday, before more widespread rain returns on Wednesday. Monahan said some rain could be heavy again by late Wednesday.

Monahan said the rain is helping with parts of south metro Atlanta that were under an extreme drought.

Temperatures will remain below average for much of the week, with clouds and rain, and highs will mainly be in the 50s.

What you need to know:

Periods of rain, some heavy this morning

Rain tapers to showers from west to east later today

An additional 1”+ of rain is possible in many areas

Isolated showers, staying chilly tomorrow

More widespread rain moves back in later Wednesday

Turning drier, sunnier headed toward Halloween

